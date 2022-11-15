Braxton Berrios, Conner McGovern express ‘extreme’ and ‘ultimate’ confidence in Zach Wilson and team

The Jets are back from their bye week and it’s once again time to rally the troops behind No. 2.

A couple of offensive players, wide receiver Braxton Berrios and center Connor McGovern, met with the media on Monday and both expressed their confidence in quarterback Zach Wilson.

In fact, the terms “extreme” and “ultimate” were used as adjectives. Berrios said he has “extreme confidence” in Wilson while McGovern has “ultimate confidence” in Wilson.

“Everybody feels that way and there is no flinching about that from anyone in this building,” Berrios said.

Berrios added he believes Wilson “can take over and make winning plays if the run game is taken away.”

Added McGovern about the team: “At no point this season have we felt we’re not as good as the other team. As long as we bring out best, we’ll be in every game.”

Fortunately for the Jets, the run game hasn’t been completely taken away. It was the biggest reason the Jets drove the field to set up the game-winning field goal against the Bills, though Wilson did complete a key third-down pass to Denzel Mims to keep the drive alive and take more time off the clock for the Bills.

As for being in every game, seven of their games have either been a win for the Jets or a loss in a one-possession score game. In fact, the Jets are 4-1 this season in one-possession games. So it’s not crazy to say the Jets can be in every game. The Jets lead the NFL in fourth-quarter point differential (+58) and have allowed the fewest points per game in the fourth quarter (2.89).

