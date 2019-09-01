Braxton Berrios among four Patriots claimed off waivers, three by AFC East teams

The New England Patriots had some tough decisions to make during 2019 roster cuts and as a result, they parted with some talented players. Those players didn't stay on the free-agent market for very long.

The Patriots saw four of their roster cuts get claimed by other NFL teams. More specifically, three of the players were claimed by two AFC East teams, the New York Jets and the Miami Dolphins.

Per ESPN's Field Yates, the Jets claimed Patriots wide receiver Braxton Berrios off waivers.

Source: former Patriots WR Braxton Berrios is now a Jet. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 1, 2019

And per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Brian Flores-coached Dolphins claimed defensive end Trent Harris and cornerback Ken Webster from the team.

The #Dolphins claimed two NE #Patriots guys: Trent Harris and Ken Webster — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 1, 2019

Of the three players claimed, Berrios was probably the most talented. A 2018 six-round pick out of Miami, Berrios spent his rookie season on IR but was expected to emerge as a contender as a backup slot receiver and punt returner for the team this year. Instead, undrafted free agents Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski were able to challenge for those respectively and there simply wasn't room for Berrios.

The Patriots may have wanted to sneak Berrios to the practice squad, but they weren't able to do it. Now, he will have a chance to lock down a role with the Jets, who are light on talented receivers.

As for the Dolphins claims, Harris and Webster were both roster long-shots. Harris played collegiately at Miami, so he'll be returning to that area. He was a practice squad contributor for the Patriots in 2018 as a rookie. Webster was in a crowded cornerback room and despite being a seventh-round pick, he had little chance to make the roster.

These three players weren't the only Patriots players that got claimed off waivers. Undrafted tight end/fullback Andrew Beck was claimed off waivers by the Denver Broncos according to multiple reports. He was the Patriots' highest-paid undrafted rookie this season.

