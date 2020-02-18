All-out brawl mars the end of Jackson State-Prairie View A&M game

After a chippy end to Prairie View A&M’s 70-61 win over Jackson State on Monday night, several players were involved in a fight that came after the buzzer sounded and knocked over fans sitting courtside.

The skirmish started during the handshake line, when Jackson State’s Dontelius Ross appeared to take exception to something that was said by Prairie View’s Darius Williams. He was initially held back, but the melee continued elsewhere on the floor.

Here is another angle of the brawl:

WOAH. An all out brawl occurred at the end of Prairie View A&M v. Jackson State. (Via @WandsWithJuan) pic.twitter.com/pw4SMHV2EA — ESPN College Basketball (@ESPNCollegeBB) February 18, 2020



