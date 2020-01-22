Brawl erupts at Kansas-Kansas State basketball game

A violent brawl erupted between in-state rivals at a college basketball game in Kansas Tuesday night. Benches were cleared and punches were thrown in the final seconds of the game between Kansas State and the University of Kansas. The chaos came after KU's Silvio De Sousa blocked Kansas State's Dajuan Gordon's shot, sending him to the ground. Police officers and coaches from both teams ran to the court to break up the fight.

