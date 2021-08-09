BravoCon 2021 Cancelled As Coronavirus Cases Rise; Bravo Postponing Fan Fest Until 2022

Just months after unveiling that BravoCon is back, Bravo revealed that the weekend-long fan event has been cancelled as the nation sees an increase in coronavirus cases in numerous states.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we are postponing BravoCon 2021 until next year,” Bravo announced on its multiple social media platforms. “We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating BravoCon 2022 together.”

More from Deadline

The three-day event was set to run from October 15 to 17 in New York City. Like the 2019 inaugural and sole iteration to date, this year’s iteration was supposed to feature interactive experiences, live performances, insider panels, immersive activations, exclusive content and VIP access to Bravo’s hit shows including TopChef, Below Deck and Vanderpump Rules.

BravoCon was slated to return this fall, after it opted to sit out 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. On Sunday, the New York Department of Health reported 3,467 positive cases of Covid-19, 1,162 hospitalizations and 11 deaths.

See the post below.

We are just as disappointed as our loyal fans to have to cancel this year’s event, but health and safety are our top priorities. We look forward to celebrating #BravoCon 2022 together. https://t.co/QQHyAyRvG5 pic.twitter.com/A70ckXI92k — Bravo (@BravoTV) August 9, 2021

Best of Deadline

Story continues

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.