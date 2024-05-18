Bravettes offense powers past Missoula Hellgate

May 18—Olivia Nyman picked up three hits and drove in four runs as Flathead defeated Missoula Hellgate in high school softball Friday.

Nyman and Laynee Vessar both doubled in the second as the Bravettes (6-14, 4-10 in Western AA games) scored four runs in the frame to take the lead.

Vessar added a two-RBI single in the third as Flathead continued to grow the lead. The Bravettes put up another four-spot in the fourth inning.

Lacie Franklin threw five shutout innings for Flathead — the game ended after five due to the run rule. She allowed four hits and struck out five.

Kaylie Moe stepped in the circle for Hellgate (1-19, 0-13 in Western AA games), throwing four innings and allowing 11 runs on 11 hits. She fanned two.

Moe also picked up one of four hits on the day for the Knights offense.

The Bravettes now wait to see if they will make the AA state tournament as Butte (4-9 in Western AA games) plays Helena on Saturday.

Missoula Hellgate 000 00 — 0 4 5

Flathead 043 4x — 11 11 0

MISSOULA HELLGATE — Kaylie Moe 1-3, Nat Blaney 1-3, Ella Lambert 0-2, Shannon Kane 1-2, Kaija Nagle 1-2, Donalynn Headswift 0-2, Kaelynn Babbitt 0-2, Olivia Schubert 0-2, Amelia Richmond 0-2.

FLATHEAD — Mackenzie Brandt 1-3, Ava Bessen 0-3, Reese Conley 2-3, Kaidyn Lake 1-2, Tegan Strauss 0-1, Olivia Nyman 3-3, Laynee Vessar 2-3, Sawyer VanCampen 1-3, Lacie Franklin 0-2, Kenzie Lake 1-2.

2B — Nyman, Vessar. RBIs — Nyman 4, Vessar 2, Brandt 2.