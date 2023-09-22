Bravettes hold off Glacier

Sep. 22—The Flathead Bravettes took an early lead and then broke a tie in the second half to hold off the Glacier Wolfpack for a 3-2 win at Legends Stadium on Thursday in Western AA girls soccer.

"I thought we played a great game," Flathead coach Zach Brenneman said. "It's always a battle at crosstown even when you go up a little bit."

Avi Schmautz struck in the 17th minute to give Flathead a 1-0 lead but it was a short-lived one — Glacier's leading goal scorer Reagan Brisendine sent a dart past Flathead keeper Joy Sund to tie the game three minutes later.

"Reagan Brisendine is a difficult player to contain but I thought our center backs did a good job of that," Brenneman said.

That's how things would stand until the second half, where senior Lilli Rumsey Eash, also an accomplished cross-country runner, scored her first varsity goal, giving Flathead a 2-1 lead. Freshman Azalea Bailey also got her first varsity goal 12 minutes later, providing the Bravettes with a two-goal lead and some breathing room.

But Glacier kept pressing, and it paid off. Calista Wroble scored on a kick to get the Wolfpack within one in the 64th minute.

The Wolfpack (2-4-0) had a few more chances before the final whistle blew, and then the Bravettes (3-3-1) flooded the field in celebration of their third straight win over their rival. Flathead won both crosstown games last season.

"Good team effort," Brenneman said. "They had a couple chances to bring it back. We made it very exciting."

The Bravettes have a busy week coming up, starting with Butte on Tuesday as the first of three games next week. Glacier faces Missoula Big Sky on Tuesday.

Flathead 1 2 — 3

Glacier 1 1 — 2

F — Avi Schmautz (Mia Stephan) 17:00

G — Reagan Brisendine 20:00

F — Lilli Rumsey Eash (Schmautz) 48:00

F — Azalea Bailey 60:00

G — Calista Wroble 64:00

Shots — Flathead 7, Glacier 11. Goalie saves — Flathead 8 (Joy Sund), Glacier 4 (Lilly Jensen). Corner kicks — Flathead 0, Glacier 2. Fouls — Flathead 8, Glacier 6. Cards — None.

Boys

Glacier 9, Flathead 0

Hans Coggins and Joey Paolini each scored two goals for Glacier in a 9-0 crosstown win over Flathead on Thursday.

Hunter Lisowski, Bridger Dalla Betta, Tayton Hardman and Cole Pelucca added goals for the 6-0 Wolfpack, while Liam Ells had three assists.

The Braves fall to 0-7-0.

Complete statistics for this game were unavailable.