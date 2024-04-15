Bravettes earn split on Kinsey Lake double

Apr. 15—HELENA — The Flathead Bravettes totaled three hits in two softball games Saturday, and all three of them came against Helena High.

One of those hits was big: Kinsey Lake's bases-loaded double in the fourth inning put Flathead up 5-3 on Helena, and the score stayed there as the Bravettes got their first Western AA win.

McKenzie Brandt and Lacie Frankling also drove in runs for Flathead (2-2-1 overall, 1-2 in league), backing the pitching of Macey McIlhargey. The sophomore hurler allowed four hits, two walks, one earned run and fanned one in seven innings.

It was a nice bounce-back from the the first game, which Flathead lost 10-0 to Helena Capital. The Bruins scored four runs in the fourth and five runs in the to back the no-hit pitching of Kathryn Emmert.

Emmert walked three and fanned nine in a game shortened by the mercy rule. The Bruins' Anna Cockhill had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Riley Chanlder also hit a solo home run.

Flathead, along with Glacier, heads to Great Falls Tuesday for two non-conference games against Great Falls High and C.M. Russell. Then both teams play their first Crosstown game Thursday, at Glacier. First pitch is at 5 p.m.