Bravettes' bats silenced by Bengals, Bruins

May 5—Flathead's bats were silenced Saturday, as the Bravettes lost a pair of games to Helena High and Helena Capital by scores of 4-1 and 6-1.

Flathead managed four hits in the 4-1 loss to Helena, with Mackenzie Brandt collecting two of them — including a solo home run in the first inning.

Sawyer Van Campbel and Reese Conley also collected hits.

Macey McIlhargey went the distance in the circle, allowing seven hits. She walked none and struck out three.

Capital got a home run and two RBIs from Riley Chandler in its 6-1 win. The Bruins outhit the Bravettes 11-3, with Bruins' pitcher Kathryn Emmert walking one and striking out eight.

Kaidyn Lake supplied Flathead's run with a solo home run in the fifth.

Lacie Franklin went the distance in the circle for the Bravettes. She walked one and struck out two.