Bravette spikers down Hellgate

Sep. 22—Olive Lyngholm provided five of Flathead's 23 total aces Thursday in a three-set victory over Missoula Hellgate in Western AA volleyball.

Sienna Sterck had 10 kills for the Bravettes in the 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 win. Kendall Kratofil added nine digs and Anna Bain had 27 of Flathead's 29 assists.

The Bravettes have a few days off before facing Glacier in a crosstown match at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 28 at Glacier High School.

Flathead def. Missoula Hellgate 25-16, 25-12, 25-21

ACES — Hellgate 4 (Morgan Meisner 2), Flathead 23 (Olive Lyngholm 5). KILLS — Hellgate 19 (Braydie Neil 6, Sophia Petrino 6), Flathead 32 (Sienna Sterck 10). ASSISTS — Hellgate 17 (Moana Massey 16), Flathead 29 (Anna Bain 27). BLOCKS — Hellgate 5 (Petrino 2.5), Flathead 3 (no leader). DIGS — Hellgate 38 (Jaylee Zanter 9), Flathead 36 (Kendall Kratofil 9).