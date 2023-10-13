Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 Recap
Nick Castellanos smashed two homers and Trea Turner recorded four hits to lead the Phillies to their second straight NLCS
The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
The Philadelphia Phillies are on to the next round. The Atlanta Braves are going home.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
