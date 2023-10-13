Braves vs. Phillies Game 4 Recap

The Phillies are going back to the NLCS, thanks to Nick Castellanos and some clutch defense.
The Philadelphia Phillies are on to the next round. The Atlanta Braves are going home.
The Phillies' slugger had one home run in his first 26 career postseason games.
The Braves are the first team in the league to both clinch a playoff spot and win a division title.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer are back for another episode of The Bandwagon, recapping three of the Division Series and digging into the drama between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves after game 3.
West Virginia left 12 seconds for Houston after erasing an 11-point lead in four minutes.
“This is all cake, man. This is so much fun," Harper said after staring down Orlando Arcia and powering the Phillies to within one win of a return trip to the NLCS.
The Cowboys failed to deliver in prime time last week, but that should change in a favorable matchup. Who else are our analysts predicting will shine in Week 6?
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Baylor is 2-4 in 2023 and is scoring fewer than 22 points per game.
Two of the leading contenders for the Heisman Trophy will square off in a top-10 Pac-12 showdown on Saturday.
Nearly halfway into the college football season, we’re getting a clear picture of what teams are and it's clear the Bruins have a great defense.
That didn't take long.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season!
After falling behind 4-0 against the Phillies, the Braves rallied back and sealed the win with a double-play that fans in Atlanta won't soon forget.
A Monday night miracle that didn't come through, a backup QB losing yards on the team's final play — it's time for Jorge Martin to bring out the bad beats from Week 5.
Andrel Anthony has 27 catches for 429 yards and a touchdown in his first season at Oklahoma.
Sean Murphy said after NLDS Game 1 that he believes he touched J.T. Realmuto's bat. It ultimately led to the Phillies' third run.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
The Phillies dealt the Braves their worst loss of the entire season in Game 1 of the NLDS, and Bryce Harper played a key role.