Braves vs. Padres Highlights
Swanson's homer backs Fried's complete-game shutout
For the eighth time in franchise history, the Giants have won 100 games in a season after they beat the Rockies on Friday night.
How can any high school player stop prized recruit Arch Manning? They can't.
The surging St. Louis Cardinals emphatically matched a team record with their 14th straight win on Friday night, pounding the Chicago Cubs 12-4 in the second game of a doubleheader behind Tyler O’Neill’s three-run homer and a pair of solo shots by Lars Nootbaar. Harrison Bader added a solo drive, double and single as St. Louis batters went deep five times in the nightcap to sweep the twinbill and equal a run set in July 1935. Paul DeJong also went deep and Nootbaar added a single for three hits in his first multihomer game as St. Louis pulled away.
KUTV Salt Lake City reporter Hayley Crombleholme didn’t realize she had a scoop. Crombleholme was sent to the city’s Vivint Arena to get so-called “man-on-the-street” reactions from fans about the local NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, requiring proof of vaccination from those attending games this coming season. The reporter found someone who fit the bill: […]
Emma Raducanu has split from her coach, less than two weeks after winning the U.S. Open as a qualifier.
The 43rd Ryder Cup continues Saturday. Here are Saturday's pairings as Team USA tries to win after taking a commanding lead on Friday.
The United States seized a 6-2 lead over Europe after Friday's opening day of the 43rd Ryder Cup, thanks in part to a 3-1 edge in afternoon four-balls matches.
Tony Gonsolin's second pitch of the game was smoked by Arizona's Josh Rojas before Los Angeles left fielder A.J. Pollock robbed a potential extra-base hit, leaping at the warning track to snag the line drive. Gonsolin raised his arms in the air, then tipped his cap to Pollock. It wasn't the last time the Dodgers pitchers would get some big-time help from their defense Friday night.
The San Francisco Giants reached one milestone and are close to another in their resurgent season. Mike Yastrzemski hit a three-run homer, one of four long balls by San Francisco, and the NL West-leading Giants beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 Friday night to become the season’s first 100-win team. San Francisco started the night leading the Dodgers by a game, with Los Angeles playing later at Arizona.
Unvaccinated players in San Francisco and New York face being locked out of their home arenas because of local COVID-19 restrictions.
I think it’s safe to say Michael Conforto is always going to be prone to ups and downs and never the superstar so many people have long thought he’d become.
After the first shot landed in a less than ideal spot, Jordan Spieth was facing an impossible chip. Somehow, someway, he was able to stick it on the green.
The Giants have 17 different players with at least five homers, an MLB record. This weekend, they could break a record held by a Giants team that was led by Barry Bonds.
Even with the help of one of greatest pitchers who ever lived, Fallon's pitch was barely even catchable.
Sports Seriously: USC rumors aside, Andy Nesbitt believes Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars won’t be able to grow into a contender with Urban Meyer at the helm.
The baseball powerhouse could have easily been in contention for the World Series this year, but its owners were too busy trying to make money.
A new trade proposal has the Philadelphia 76ers sending Ben Simmons to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. “We can come back from 6-2,” Rory McIlroy said after losing two matches on the same day for the first time in his six appearances. After the first five holes of his morning foursomes match with The Postman — Ian Poulter earned that nickname because, the legend goes, he always delivers — McIlroy found himself 5 down.
The pipeline of baseball talent from Mexico to the majors is steady. But no one captured the attention of the baseball world like Fernando Valenzuela.
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy made an observation about Justin Fields' play in practice this week and Twitter is going in.