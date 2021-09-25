Braves vs. Padres Highlights

Associated Press

Shane Lowry tried to navigate his way down one of the hundreds of steep, slick hills that make Whistling Straits a menace for golfers with or without a club in their hands. “We can come back from 6-2,” Rory McIlroy said after losing two matches on the same day for the first time in his six appearances. After the first five holes of his morning foursomes match with The Postman — Ian Poulter earned that nickname because, the legend goes, he always delivers — McIlroy found himself 5 down.