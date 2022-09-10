Braves vs. Mariners Highlights
The Braves homered four times in Seattle to pick up the 6-4 victory over the Mariners
Dansby Swanson puts the Braves ahead, 2-0, as he slugs a two-run home run to center in the top of the 1st inning
Dansby Swanson hit one of Atlanta's four home runs and the World Series champion Braves grabbed sole possession of first place for the first time all season with a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Friday night. Robbie Grossman, Travis d'Arnaud and rookie Michael Harris II also went deep for the streaking Braves, who won their eighth straight and finally jumped a half-game ahead of the Mets in the NL East after chasing them for five months. “That’s why we’re playing these games: trying to win the division,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said.
