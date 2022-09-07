Braves vs. A's Highlights
Matt Olson went yard and Vaughn Grissom logged four hits to lead the Braves to a 10-9 win against the A's
Aaron Judge is keeping the Yankees afloat in his chase for the AL home run record. See where all 30 teams stand in Drew Silva's MLB Power Rankings. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
Matt Olson homers in Oakland against his former team, plus the Rockies walk off in the 10th on this edition of FastCast
Rodolfo Castro, Oneil Cruz homer in 8-2 Pirates win
Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel, safety Kevin Byard and outside linebacker Rashad Weaver were among those to speak Monday about Harold Landry.
Max Muncy crushes two homers in 6-3 win vs. Giants ' 9/7/22
Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, and the No. 3 Bulldogs looked very much like a champion intent on repeating with a 49-3 rout of No. 11 Oregon.
On SportsNite, Eamon McAnaney, Sal Licata and John Harper's reaction to the Mets loss in Pittsburgh. Where has the offense gone and specifically, Pete Alonso's production?
Aaron Nola pitched a beauty and the Phillies earned their first September win thanks to a fired-up Jean Segura. By Jim Salisbury
Nick Kyrgios' quest for a first grand slam title at the US Open ended with a five-set quarter-final defeat by Russia's Karen Khachanov.
Lewis Brinson blasted two home runs against the rival Dodgers on Monday night and certainly has made an early impression in his short stint with the Giants.
Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show.
The slugger turned down a huge contract extension from the Yankees and bet on his own abilities. It looks like he made the right decision
The 2022 NFL season is about to get underway, but there are still some notable free agents. Here are the top players left on the market.
Tempers boiled over during Tuesday's game between the Blue Jays and Orioles.
The Alabama football Million Dollar Band won't be making the trip to Austin for the game vs. Texas. Here's why.
Five things to know about Soldier Field and why the Bears want to move out to Arlington Heights.
Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions including Alabama at Texas, Iowa State at Iowa, and Kentucky at Florida
Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer and Max Muncy added a pair of solo shots in the Dodgers' 6-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
Said one pundit: “Matter of time before he is starting. It’s inevitable.”
Nolan Gorman broke out of a slump with a homer and a pair of RBIs, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 on Tuesday night. Gorman said time spent with hitting coach Jeff Albert helped him after the rookie had just one hit in his previous 12 at-bats. Gorman had eight strikeouts during that span.