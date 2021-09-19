Braves vs. Giants Highlights

"It's not f***ing about you! We're here to play baseball!"
San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated after getting into a heated exchange during Saturday's game.
Are the Wolverines a legitimate contender for the Big Ten title? Will Florida State lose more than eight games for the first time since 1974?
Manny Machado screamed at All-Star teammate Fernando Tatis Jr. in the dugout during the fifth inning of the San Diego Padres’ crucial game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday night. Machado shouted and cursed at Tatis, telling him “it’s not about you” and “you go play baseball” after Tatis struck out looking in the fifth. Tatis reacted angrily to the call by plate umpire Phil Cuzzi, and manager Jayce Tingler was ejected when he came out of the dugout to argue.
Mike Wright hit Angels star Shohei Ohtani with a pitch on Thursday, which led to both he and manager Tony La Russa being tossed from the game.
USC rallies behind freshman QB Jaxson Dart and interim head coach Donte Williams for a big win over Washington State.
Max Scherzer further cemented his status as the NL Cy Young Award front-runner by extending his streak of not allowing an earned run to nearly a month.
It's been a bad week for Gary Sanchez defensively.
It’s way too early for the Packers to panic. Former Packers tight end Jermichael Finley believes that panic could soon be justified. Finley has been candid in the aftermath of Green Bay’s embarrassing performance against the Saints regarding quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Previously, Finley said that Rodgers “looks tired,” and that it appears he has lost [more]
Austin Riley couldn't help but tip his cap to Brandon Crawford after the Giants shortstop robbed Riley of a base hit.
Alex Wood just wanted to find a nice rhythm again in his return from a bout with coronavirus, to continue working toward feeling at full strength come playoff time. Curt Casali hit a two-run single in the fourth that held up, Wood made an impressive three-inning comeback from COVID-19, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 on Saturday night. Wood struck out four and didn't walk a batter or allow a hit over three scoreless innings, throwing 37 pitches in his first start for San Francisco since Aug. 26 as he makes his return from a bout with COVID-19.
During Sunday’s win over the Giants, Broncos linebacker Von Miller made a very strong comment regarding the impact of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater on the team. Recently, Miller expressed regret that the comment came to light. “I ain’t felt that in a while,” Miller told Bridgewater on the sideline during the Week One victory, “since 18 [more]
If you’re trying to create a scenario where somebody other than Alabama wins the College Football Playoff, you don't have many options so far.
Freshman Jaxson Dart threw for four touchdowns in relief, lifting USC to a 45-14 win at Washington State in interim coach Donte Williams' first game.
A former Keller Central football player pulled off one of the more amazing interceptions you’ll ever see in Oklahoma’s win over Nebraska.
Quarterback Arch Manning, the No. 1 rated recruit in the class of 2023, is among the top prospects visiting the Georgia-South Carolina game.
Chicago White Sox pitcher Mike Wright was suspended for three games and manager Tony La Russa for one on Saturday by Major League Baseball, which concluded Wright intentionally threw at the Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani. Wright appealed the suspension issued by Michael Hill, the former Marlins general manager who is MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations.
Penn State had to send its punt team onto the field because the officiating crew incorrectly said it was fourth down.
