Braves vs. Brewers NLDS Game 4: Time, how to watch, TV channel, live stream, starting pitchers for Tuesday
After shutting out the Milwaukee Brewers in back-to-back games, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from the National League Championship Series holding a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 4 on Tuesday.
The Braves won 3-0 in Game 3 on Monday behind a three-run homer from Joc Pederson. Ian Anderson and four relievers combined to keep the Brewers off the board, just two days after lefty Max Fried led Atlanta to another 3-0 win in Game 2 in Milwaukee.
The Braves can reach the NLCS for the second year in a row after previously failing to advance that far since 2001. Atlanta's
bullpen hasn't given up a run in nine innings through three games of this series.
Here's everything you need to know for Tuesday's game in Atlanta.
Time: 5:07 p.m. ET – Tuesday
TV channel: TBS
Live stream: TBS.com or the TBS App
Starting pitchers: Brewers TBD vs. Braves TBD
What time is Braves vs. Brewers NLDS Game 4?
First pitch is scheduled for 5:07 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Truist Park.
What TV channel is Braves vs. Brewers on?
Game 4 of the NLDS will air on TBS.
How can I live stream NLDS Game 4 between Braves, Brewers?
You can live stream NLDS Game 4 on TBS.com and the TBS App.
Who are the NLDS Game 4 starting pitchers?
Brewers: TBD
Braves: TBD
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Braves vs Brewers: Time, TV channel, live stream for NLDS Game 4