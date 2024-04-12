Braves visit the Marlins to start 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (7-4, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (2-11, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 18.00 ERA, 3.20 WHIP, six strikeouts); Marlins: Trevor Rogers (0-1, 5.40 ERA, 1.90 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -189, Marlins +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins open a three-game series at home against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Miami has a 2-11 record overall and a 0-7 record at home. The Marlins have a 0-2 record in games decided by one run.

Atlanta is 7-4 overall and 3-2 on the road. The Braves rank fifth in the NL with 14 total home runs, averaging 1.3 per game.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Burger leads the Marlins with three home runs while slugging .480. Luis Arraez is 12-for-38 with two doubles, a triple and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has two doubles, five home runs and 13 RBI while hitting .326 for the Braves. Ozzie Albies is 15-for-43 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Braves: 6-4, .300 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.