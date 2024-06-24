Braves visit the Cardinals to start 3-game series

Atlanta Braves (43-32, second in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (39-37, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (1-2, 4.98 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (2-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -125, Cardinals +105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Atlanta Braves to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 39-37 record overall and a 20-15 record in home games. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .239.

Atlanta is 43-32 overall and 19-19 on the road. The Braves rank fifth in the NL with 85 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has eight home runs, 20 walks and 38 RBI while hitting .262 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 12-for-38 with three doubles and two RBI over the past 10 games.

Marcell Ozuna has 16 doubles and 21 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 13-for-35 with four doubles, four home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.45 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Braves: 8-2, .266 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Siani: day-to-day (ribs), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.