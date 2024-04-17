Braves try to continue road win streak in matchup with the Astros

Atlanta Braves (11-5, first in the NL East) vs. Houston Astros (6-13, fifth in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (1-0, 8.74 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Astros: J.P. France (0-2, 8.22 ERA, 1.89 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -147, Astros +124; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves will try to keep a three-game road win streak going when they face the Houston Astros.

Houston is 6-13 overall and 4-8 in home games. The Astros have hit 22 total home runs to rank sixth in MLB play.

Atlanta has gone 7-3 in road games and 11-5 overall. The Braves have a 4-0 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Wednesday's game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has a .382 batting average to lead the Astros, and has eight doubles and five home runs. Jeremy Pena is 15-for-42 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Orlando Arcia leads the Braves with a .368 batting average, and has seven doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI. Marcell Ozuna is 17-for-40 with four home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .274 batting average, 6.44 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

Braves: 7-3, .305 batting average, 5.06 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Astros: Oliver Ortega: 60-Day IL (elbow), Framber Valdez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Penn Murfee: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Urquidy: 15-Day IL (forearm), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.