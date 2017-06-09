Braves' Teheran tries to feel right at home again

ATLANTA -- Braves ace Julio Teheran will try again to iron out his problems at home when he takes the mound for Atlanta against the New York Mets on Friday.

Teheran (5-4, 4.50 ERA) opens the four-game series against New York right-hander Matt Harvey (4-3, 5.43).

The Braves come into the series having split a four-game set against Philadelphia. New York split a two-game series at Texas before getting Thursday off. The Mets have lost five of their past seven.

Teheran, an All-Star in 2016, has not enjoyed a good season, but his struggles at home have been pronounced. He is 1-4 with an 8.40 ERA when pitching at Atlanta's new SunTrust Park. Opposing batters are hitting .310 against Teheran in Atlanta.

Teheran's numbers at Turner Field, the team's old home park, were the reverse. In 70 career games, he was 24-16 with a 3.02 ERA.

"I think every stadium is different and every mound is different," Teheran said. "I've just got to get used to it."

Harvey received a no-decision in his last start, June 2 against Pittsburgh. He allowed six runs on five hits and four walks, striking out five in five innings. It was the third time he allowed six runs in a game this season. In his previous start, Harvey limited the Pirates to one run in six innings.

"Right now, it seems like we start a game and we're not sure what we're going to get," New York manager Terry Collins said after the more recent outing. "That's not a real good feeling."

In 10 career starts against Atlanta, Harvey is 3-6 with a 4.76 ERA. He has 45 strikeouts and 22 walks in 58 2/3 innings against the Braves. He's 1-2 with a 7.77 ERA in three starts against the Braves in 2017.

Atlanta's pitchers for the Saturday doubleheader remain uncertain.

The Braves are expected to recall left-hander Sean Newcomb to make his major league debut and probably right-hander Matt Wisler. A new face will be needed to replace veteran Bartolo Colon, who went on the disabled list Tuesday with a strained left oblique.

Newcomb is one of the team's top pitching prospects. He was the centerpiece of the deal that sent shortstop Andrelton Simmons to the Los Angeles Angels before the 2016 season. In 11 starts with Triple-A Gwinnett, Newcomb is 3-3 with a 2.97 ERA.

"We really haven't finalized all that," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "Two or three guys we're still talking about."

One of them isn't likely to be former major-leaguer Kris Medlen, who is working his way back from a second Tommy John surgery. Medlen was promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett this week.

"I'm excited to see him," Snitker said. "I always looked to see how he did because I really pull for the guy. We know what he can do because he's had success. All reports, the numbers and everything, are good."

Medlen was 10-1 with a 1.57 ERA for the Braves in 2012 and 15-12 with a 3.11 ERA in 2013, and he was a fan favorite.

The Braves and Mets have split eight games this season. They will play a doubleheader Saturday, the result of the April 4 rainout in Atlanta. The teams had another game rained out in New York on April 25, and they will make that up Sept. 25 at Citi Field.