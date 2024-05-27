Braves Star Ronald Acuña Jr. 'Will Miss the Remainder of the 2024 Season' Due to ACL Tear

"Don’t think it’s that bad,” Acuña commented after the incident

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Ronald Acuña Jr. on Sunday

Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. will miss the rest of the season due to injury.

According to a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter) by the MLB team, the 26-year-old outfielder tore his left ACL in the Sunday, May 26, game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

"OF Ronald Acuña Jr. tonight underwent an MRI that revealed a complete tear of the ACL in his left knee. He is set to undergo surgery at a date yet to be determined and will miss the remainder of the 2024 season," the Braves' statement read.

Per an Associated Press report, the injury occurred at the beginning of the game, after Acuña led off his team with a double to right center field against Pirates pitcher Martín Pérez.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Ronald Acuña Jr. (center) being treated on the field

During the second at-bat, he was heading toward third base in an attempt to steal when his left knee buckled. He remained down on the field while medical professionals treated him for a few minutes before walking off the field on his own.

The Braves initially diagnosed the athlete with "left knee soreness" per the AP, but after Acuña had an MRI, the team announced that it showed a "complete ACL tear that will require season-ending surgery."

“(I) don’t feel that painful, any pop or anything. ... Don’t think it’s that bad,” Acuña commented after the incident, per the AP. He noted he was expecting the throwback to Pirates catcher Joey Bart to be slower than it was, so he abruptly tried to pivot back to second base when the injury occurred.

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar Ronald Acuña Jr.

Acuña isn't a stranger to ACL injuries, having torn the same ligament in his right knee in July 2021.

Despite Acuña being out most of Sunday's game, the Braves won 8-1.



Read the original article on People.