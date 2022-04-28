Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. reinstated, will play for 1st time since ACL injury

The day that Atlanta Braves fans has been waiting for is finally here.

The Braves announced that star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to the majors Thursday for the first time since his ACL injury last summer.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The #Braves today returned OF Ronald Acuña Jr. from his rehabilitation assignment and reinstated him from the 10-day injured list. To make room on the active roster, the club designated OF Alex Dickerson for assignment. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 28, 2022

Acuña torn his ACL during a July 10 game against the Miami Marlins. The outfielder was jumping for a fly ball when he went down awkwardly and immediately grabbed his right knee. He later had season-ending surgery.

Acuña has spent the past few weeks on a rehabilitation assignment with the Gwinnet Stripers. The Braves originally planned for Acuña to return on May 6.

However, Acuña showed encouraging signs in Triple A and with outfielder Eddie Rosario out for eight to 12 weeks, the team went ahead and made the move early.

TRENDING STORIES: