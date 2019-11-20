Chris Martin, Braves agree to $14 million, 2-year deal

The Associated Press
FILE - In this Aug. 2, 2019, file photo, Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Martin works the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Braves have been granted approval to replace injured reliever Chris Martin with Julio Teheran on their NL Division Series roster. Martin reported tightness in his left oblique while warming up for the eighth inning of Game 1 Thursday night, Oct. 3. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
ATLANTA (AP) -- Pitcher Chris Martin and the Altanta Braves have agreed to a $14 million, two-year contract, a deal that brings back the right-hander after he closed 2019 with the club.

The 33-year-old Martin was acquired by Atlanta from the Texas Rangers for left-hander Kolby Allard at the July 31 trade deadline.

Martin was 1-1 with a 4.08 ERA in 20 games with the Braves. He had 22 strikeouts and one walk in 17 2/3 innings.

Martin will earn $7 million in each year of the deal and agreed to a provision to donate $70,000 annually to charity. His signing comes on the same day the Braves introduced left-hander Will Smith, who agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract.

The 6-foot-8 Martin has a 4.51 ERA for his big league career in 144 games, all in relief, with Colorado, the New York Yankees, Texas and Atlanta.

