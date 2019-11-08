Braves sign Darren O’Day to one-year, $2.25 million contract

The Braves announced on Friday that the club inked reliever Darren O'Day to a one-year, $2.25 million contract that includes a 2021 club option for $3.5 million.

O’Day, 37, was acquired along with Kevin Gausman by the Braves at the 2018 non-waiver trade deadline despite being injured (right forearm strain). He didn’t make his Braves debut until September 7 this past season. Across eight appearances totaling 5 1/3 innings, he allowed one run on three hits and a walk with six strikeouts.

O’Day had been one of baseball’s most underrated relievers for a long time. From 2009-18, he posted a collective 2.39 ERA with 543 strikeouts and 138 walks over 511 2/3 innings but earned only one All-Star nomination. Though he’s in his late 30’s and coming off of a major injury, O’Day has the potential to be a high-value arm in the Braves’ bullpen in 2020 and, maybe, 2021.