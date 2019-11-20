Braves sign Chris Martin to a two-year deal

Not much has happened on the free agent market yet this offseason but the Braves have now made two big signings of relievers. The first was Will Smith last week. Now they’ve locked up righty Chris Martin. Atlanta announced that it has signed him to a two-year, $14 million contract.

Martin, 33, posted a 3.40 ERA and a 65/5 K/BB ratio across 55.2 innings while splitting time between the Texas Rangers and the Braves.

It’s not yet Thanksgiving but Atlanta’s bullpen is looking close to 2020-ready, with Mark Melancon in the closer’s role, Smith and Martin setting up and Shane Greene and Sean Newcomb in front of them.