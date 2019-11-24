Braves sign catcher Travis D’Arnaud for two years, $16 million

ST. PETERSBURG, FL - OCTOBER 08: Travis d'Arnaud #37 of the Tampa Bay Rays reacts after tagging out Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros at home plate during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the ALDS between the Houston Astros and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have signed catcher Travis D’Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract.

It’s been a whirlwind year for D’Arnaud. After the Mets released him in May, the 30-year-old caught on with the Dodgers before getting traded to the Tampa Bay Rays five days later and helping lead the AL East squad back to the playoffs, nearly taking down the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series.

Now the backstop is onto his fourth team in seven months and another free-agent catcher is off the board this winter.

D’Arnaud’s deal comes shortly after the Chicago White Sox grabbed Yasmani Grandal — the top player at the position — on Thursday.

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud is headed to the Atlanta Braves on a two-year, $16M deal. Atlanta has made three of the four free agent signings this winter and now guaranteed $69 million to d’Arnaud, Will Smith and Chris Martin. A nice start to the winter for the Braves. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 24, 2019

Atlanta has been notably aggressive this offseason after falling to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Division Series. D’Arnaud might not be the move many were expecting for Atlanta, but the run on catchers across the league has been notable since rosters increased to 26 players. Working with Tyler Flowers, D’Arnaud now gives Atlanta two veterans behind the plate. Given how D’Arnaud’s season recovered after landing in Tampa Bay, this could be quite a steal for the Braves.

Travis d'Arnaud from May 24 through the end of the season:



342 PA, .278/.336/.487 (118 wRC+), 16 HR, 67 RBI — Andrew Simon (@AndrewSimonMLB) November 24, 2019

For D’Arnaud, the signing gives him a chance to show the division-rival Mets just how wrong they were to let him walk away. It seems Atlanta was all too glad to give him the opportunity.

