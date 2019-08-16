Braves sign Adeiny Hechavarría

UPDATE: Mark Bowman of MLB.com says that the Braves have now, in fact, signed Hechavarría. Johan Camargo and Adam Duvall have both been optioned to Gwinnett.

3:06 PM: Jon Heyman reports that the Atlanta Braves are considering signing Adeiny Hechavarría.

Hechavarría was DFA’d and then placed on waivers by the Mets. He cleared waivers because, as we noted last week, Hechavarría is owed a $1 million bonus if he appears one more day on a big league roster. Whatever team claims him would’ve had to pay that — plus what’s left of the $3 million he’s making under his deal with the Mets — if they had claimed him. Now that he’s a free agent, anyone can get him cheap.

The Braves could use some shortstop help given Dansby Swanson‘s long-term absence that, at the moment, seems like it will continue indefinitely. Hechavarría hasn’t hit at all this year, but neither has Swanson’s primary replacement, Johan Camargo. At least Hechavarría can pick it.