Braves senior advisor John Hart Resigns

Braves senior advisor John Hart announced his resignation today.

Hart, who was once the team’s GM, then returned to the role on an interim basis following the dismissal of John Coppolella in the wake of MLB’s investigation into the team’s practices in Latin America. With the hiring of Alex Anthopoulos as the team’s new General Manager, Hart was shuttled into a senior advisor role with no final say over baseball decisions. It was expected that he’d leave the organization once his contract was up at the end of the year, but he decided to quit now.

One wonders if he was merely getting on with the inevitable or if his early resignation is a sign that the results of MLB’s investigation will be such that he doesn’t want to be around when they come down.

Follow @craigcalcaterra