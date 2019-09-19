Braves second baseman attempts hilarious illegal play on Jean Segura

The Phillies got a badly needed win on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Braves to keep the tiny thread holding their playoff hopes alive together.

Zach Eflin was great and a couple of long balls were just enough to keep Phillies fans happy for at least another day.

But perhaps the funniest moment of the game came when Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies tried something unique to get Jean Segura out at second base: he removed his hand from the bag.

You can't do that!

His effort was for naught anyway because the ump had already called time. I appreciate the effort though.

Ya gotta appreciate @ozzie's effort here. pic.twitter.com/XfETII1Su1 — Subscribe to Cut4 on YouTube!!!! (@Cut4) September 19, 2019

Segura took it in stride and had some fun right back.

So Jean Segura removes Ozzie Albies' hat and messes up his hair. pic.twitter.com/uV1f1V9CAx — handlit33 (@handlit33) September 18, 2019

via [Cut4]

