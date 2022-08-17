Braves rookie outfielder Michael Harris reaches 8-year, $72 million extension

The Atlanta Braves have locked down Michael Harris II.

The Braves reached an eight-year, $72 million extension with their outfielder on Tuesday night, which will keep the 21-year-old with the organization through the 2030 season.

The deal also includes a $15 million team option in 2031 and a $20 million team option in 2032.

Harris was called up to the Braves in late May, and was widely considered their top prospect heading into the season. He’s hit .287 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI in 71 games with Atlanta. Harris was named the NL Rookie of the Month in June, and leads all qualified rookies with a .825 OPS.

Harris is the latest Braves player to ink an extension this month, joining third baseman Austin Riley — who agreed to a 10-year, $212 million extension that will keep him there through 2032. The majority of the Braves’ core is signed through at least the 2027 season, too.

How to keep a core together, by the @Braves.



- Austin Riley, through 2032

- Matt Olson, 2030

- Michael Harris II, 2030

- Ronald Acuña Jr., 2028

- Vaughn Grissom, 2028

- Ozzie Albies, 2027

- Spencer Strider, 2027

- William Contreras, 2027

- Kyle Wright, 2026

- Max Fried, 2024 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 17, 2022

The Braves currently hold a 72-46 record following Monday's win over the New York Mets — which marked their eighth straight victory. They sit 3.5 games behind the Mets for control of the NL East.