Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. carted off field following right leg injury

Acuna Jr. carted off field following right leg injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered a right leg injury in a game against the Marlins Saturday tracking down a fly ball in right field.

Acuna came down awkwardly after he couldn't make the play and stayed on the ground for an extended time. The Braves had to cart him off the field, as the superstar outfielder was emotional while surrounded by his teammates.

Ronald Acuña Jr. has to be carted off the field after suffering an injury to his right knee or leg. pic.twitter.com/mXrjIBAs6V — Bally Sports: Braves (@BravesOnBally) July 10, 2021

The 23-year-old was off to a stellar start in his fourth year as a pro. He was hitting .281/.392/.593 with 24 home runs, 52 RBI, 16 stolen bases and a league-leading 71 runs scored.

Atlanta had been playing below expectations entering the All-Star break, hovering around .500 a year after coming within a win of a World Series trip. Injuries have played a major role in the Braves' inconsistencies and Acuna seems to be another obstacle they'll have to overcome.