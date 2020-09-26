Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts 495-foot home run for MLB’s longest of 2020

Ronald Acuña Jr. blasts 495-foot HR for MLB’s longest of 2020 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Atlanta Braves phenom Ronald Acuña Jr. is one of baseball’s most talented up-and-coming players, boasting a five-tool skillset matched by few across the league.

One of those tools was on full display Friday, when Acuña Jr. led off the bottom of the first inning against the Boston Red Sox with a home run that traveled a staggering 495 feet.

Acuña Jr.’s blast jumped off his bat at a speed of 112.9 mph. It was the longest of his young career and the furthest home run MLB has seen this season. The homer was also the league’s fifth-longest since 2015, the year MLB installed Statcast technology in all its stadiums.

Ronald Acuña Jr. hit the longest HR of the 2020 season and tied for the 5th-longest since 2015. pic.twitter.com/dgmvn472Vt — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) September 26, 2020

At just 22 years old, Acuña Jr. is expected to have a long career ahead of him. He should have plenty of time to beat that mark before his time in the majors is through.