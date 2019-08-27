Braves release Lucas Duda

The Atlanta Braves have released first baseman Lucas Duda.

Duda just signed a minor league deal with the Braves earlier this month after being released by the Royals. Which makes the second year in a row he went from the Royals to the Braves, having been traded to Atlanta by Kansas City during the 2018 season. Last year that led to 22 plate appearances with the big club but this year the Braves never even bothered to call him up after he went 8-for-57 with one homer over 16 games at Triple-A Gwinnett. He hit .171/.252/.324 with four homers in 119 plate appearances for Kansas City.

The smart money would be this being the end of the line for Duda who, at 33, is a couple of years removed from being a productive major leaguer in anything but the shortest of stretches.