Why did the Braves release Jose Bautista?

When Alex Anthopoulos brought Jose Bautista to the Atlanta Braves he was hoping he’d be their starting third baseman for the rest of the season.

However, as the veteran slugger struggled and youngster Johan Camargo began to come on, Anthopoulos knew his team needed to change gears. He joined J.P. Arencibia and Nick Ashbourne to discuss the choice on episode five of “Digging in with J.P. Arencibia”.

“The staff collectively felt that Camargo should be the guy to play everyday,” he said. “He was having really good at-bats and the quality of contact was good.”

Once Anthopoulos knew he was going with the younger option, he sat down with Bautista.

“I basically gave him options,” he said. “We can DFA him and look for a trade. But that might play out over a seven-day period or we can release him right away.”

