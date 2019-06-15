Braves rally in 9th to beat Phillies for 8th straight win

Brian McCann's two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning gave him 1,000 RBI for his career and completed a three-run rally to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 9-8 win over the visiting Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

The Braves trailed 8-6 entering the ninth inning against Philadelphia closer Hector Neris (1-3). He allowed a leadoff single to Dansby Swanson and walked Nick Markakis with two outs. Rookie Austin Riley knocked in the first run with a double to left field.

McCann worked the count to 2-2 and went down to get a splitter from Neris. McCann golfed the ball to left field for the game winner.

Jerry Blevins (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and earned the win.

The victory was the eighth straight for the Braves and their first in four tries against Philadelphia.

Neither starter was involved in the decision. Philadelphia's Nick Pivetta worked 6 2/3 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks, striking out six. He gave up three home runs.

Atlanta's Max Fried pitched 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on seven hits and two walks. He struck out four.

Each team scored a run in the second. The Phillies scored on an RBI single by Sean Rodriguez, and the Braves answered on Josh Donaldson's solo homer, his 10th.

Philadelphia's Bryce Harper hit a two-run homer, his 12th, in the third. Scott Kingery hit a solo homer, his eighth, in the fourth and the Phillies added a run in the fifth when Jay Bruce walked with the bases loaded.

Atlanta cut the lead to 5-2 in the sixth when Freddie Freeman hit his 19th homer, a solo shot into the right-center field stands.

The Phillies extended their lead to 7-2 in the seventh when Rhys Hoskins hit a two-run homer to center, his 15th.

The Braves tacked on two runs in the seventh when McCann hit his sixth homer, a solo blast to center field, and Freeman singled in a run. But Philadelphia got a run back in the eighth on a sacrifice fly by Cesar Hernandez.

Atlanta scored two more runs in the eighth. Ozzie Albies singled home a run and scored on a pinch-hit triple by Charlie Culberson.

--Field Level Media