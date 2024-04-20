Braves play the Rangers after d'Arnaud's 3-home run game

Texas Rangers (11-10, first in the AL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (13-5, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-1, 2.92 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (1-0, 5.29 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -157, Rangers +133; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take on the Texas Rangers after Travis d'Arnaud hit three home runs on Friday in an 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Atlanta is 13-5 overall and 5-2 in home games. The Braves have the highest team on-base percentage in the NL at .356.

Texas is 11-10 overall and 6-5 on the road. The Rangers have a 5-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has three doubles, eight home runs and 24 RBI for the Braves. d'Arnaud is 10-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with five home runs while slugging .564. Marcus Semien is 13-for-44 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Rangers: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.02 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Rangers: Brock Burke: 60-Day IL (hand), Cody Bradford: 15-Day IL (back), Justin Foscue: 60-Day IL (oblique strain), Joshua Jung: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Sborz: 15-Day IL (rotator cuff), Max Scherzer: 15-Day IL (back), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 15-Day IL (lat), Nate Lowe: 10-Day IL (oblique), Jacob deGrom: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Coleman: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.