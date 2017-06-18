Braves plan to use six-man rotation when Bartolo Colon returns

David O’Brien of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the Braves will expand the starting rotation to six members when Bartolo Colon returns from the disabled list by Wednesday. Colon will rejoin the rotation without going on a minor league rehab assignment.

Colon, 44, went on the disabled list on June 6 with a strained left oblique. He struggled through 12 starts, compiling a 7.78 ERA with a 40/17 K/BB ratio in 59 innings.

The Braves want to see more out of pitching prospect Sean Newcomb, who has turned in two solid starts against the Mets and Marlins to start his big league career. He’s given up three earned runs on nine hits and six walks with 10 strikeouts in 12 1/3 innings.

O’Brien notes that the six-man rotation may only be temporary as the Braves may explore trading Jaime Garcia between now and the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

