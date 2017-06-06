Braves place Bartolo Colon on the disabled list

The Braves placed starter Bartolo Colon on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a left oblique strain, the club announced.

Colon, 44, gave up eight runs in 3 2/3 innings to the Phillies on Monday, ballooning his ERA to 7.78.

Colon inked a one-year, $12.5 million deal with the Braves last November as the club wanted a veteran who could soak up innings. But he’s pitched past the fifth inning in just four of his 12 starts this season.

Craig wrote about Colon earlier, wondering if Monday’s start might have been his last as a Brave. Making this whole thing more awkward, Friday is Bartolo Colon bobblehead night at SunTrust Park.

