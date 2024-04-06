Braves pitcher Spencer Strider’s season could be in jeopardy after MRI reveals elbow damage

Atlanta Braves star pitcher Spencer Strider left the team’s home opener on Friday night complaining about his right elbow.

An MRI on Saturday revealed some damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his elbow, according to the team.

Strider will be evaluated by a doctor out of Houston, Texas at a later date.

Spencer Strider today underwent an MRI that revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. He will be further evaluated by Dr. Keith Meister in Arlington, TX, at a date yet to be determined. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) April 6, 2024

Braves Manager Brian Snitker told Channel 2 Sports Anchor Alison Mastrangelo that he feels bad for someone who is such a great teammate and is “dedicated to his craft.”

Braves Manager Brian Snitker says it wasn't good. You feel really bad for him (Spencer Strider). He does everything the right way... He's so dedicated to his craft, and he's a great teammate.

No word yet if he will need surgery. — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) April 6, 2024

Strider lasted only four innings in Friday’s game, allowing five runs on seven hits. He recorded four strikeouts and struggled with control, walking three batters in Atlanta’s 6-5 win over Arizona in 10 innings.

Strider was 20-5 in 2023 as he led the majors in wins. His 281 strikeouts also were the most in the big leagues.

The right-hander had a 3.86 ERA last season but his ERA is 7.00 after two starts this year.

If Strider is sidelined for a while, possible candidates to replace him in the rotation include Bryce Elder and A.J. Smith-Shawver. Elder was 12-4 with a 3.81 ERA and earned a spot on the NL All-Star team last season but was beaten out by Reynaldo López for the final spot in the rotation during spring training.

There is no word on if Strider will undergo surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

