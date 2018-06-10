Braves pitcher had over $100,000 stolen from hotel room while he was pitching

Atlanta Braves pitcher Aníbal Sánchez had a pretty good day on the field Saturday night. He gave up two runs in 5 1/3 innings to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers. Off the field, however, was a different story.

Sánchez had over $100,000 worth of items stolen from his hotel room Saturday night while he was on the mound, according to TMZ.

What happened?

Burglars broke into Sánchez’s hotel room while he was pitching. They stole jewelry and four watches, among other things. Sources told TMZ the sum of the items stolen was over $100,000. There were reportedly no signs of forced entry into Sánchez’s suite.

Not the first time

Athletes have become popular targets for burglaries during games. New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski had his house robbed when he was at the Super Bowl. Golden State Warriors swingman Nick Young also had $100,000 stolen from his house in 2017 while he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers.

They are public figures with set schedules. If they are playing in games, burglars know they aren’t going to be home. While some athletes take steps to protect their valuables, that might not matter. Gronkowski had safes in his home that were reportedly stolen.

What happens next for Sánchez?

Police are still investigating the situation, so all he can do is hope for the best. If it’s any consolation, police did make arrests in Gronk’s case.

Aníbal Sánchez had his hotel room broken into during a game. (AP Photo)

– – – – – – –

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-WWE champ CM Punk gets thrashed at UFC 225

• Gronk goes wild for Gronk (the horse) at Belmont finish

• Ronda Rousey to make history as first female inducted into UFC hall of fame

• KD doesn’t care if you think he ruined the NBA

