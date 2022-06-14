Braves’ Ozzie Albies fractures foot on awkward swing vs. Nationals

Ozzie Albies fractures foot on awkward swing vs. Nationals originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

WASHINGTON — The Braves are going to be without one of their biggest stars for the foreseeable future after second baseman Ozzie Albies fractured his left foot on an awkward swing in the fifth inning against the Nationals on Monday.

Facing Nationals reliever Steve Cishek, Albies worked a 3-2 count then hit a groundball to the left side of the infield. He didn’t make it out of the batter’s box, however, taking one step before crumpling to the dirt. The 25-year-old then slowly walked to the dugout before being forced to hop back to the visitors’ clubhouse.

After replacing him with Orlando Arcia at second, the Braves announced two innings later that their two-time All-Star had fractured his foot. They didn’t give a timetable for his return, but the injury is one that typically comes with a lengthy rehab.

Albies entered Monday’s contest hitting .246 with eight home runs, 15 doubles and three stolen bases in 61 games. He’s been a consistent presence in the Braves’ lineup ever since his first All-star season in 2018. Excluding the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Albies had never missed more than six games in a season.

Now, the Braves will likely be without him for many more than that as they attempt to stay hot and put pressure on the New York Mets in the NL East race.