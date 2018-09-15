Braves organist continues trolling Bryce Harper over impending free agency

Atlanta Braves organist Matthew Kaminski is famous for having fun at the expense of opposing players through is his walkup song selections.

Friday night was no different as the veteran jazz musician and ballpark entertainer continued picking on one of his favorite targets — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper.

[Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues are open: Sign up now for free]

The source of Kaminski’s motivation this season has been Harper’s impending free agency. The six-time All-Star will enter the open market following his age 25 season, and will almost certainly command record money. One of the questions going into the winter is whether the Nationals will meet the price. If so, then the question becomes will Harper choose to stay.

That’s the same question Kaminski was asking through his music, and you better believe his trolling caught everyone’s attention.

"Should I Stay or Should I Go?" greets Bryce Harper as he steps to the plate here at SunTrust Park. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) September 14, 2018





Harper, of course, didn’t acknowledge it. He had his own issues to worry about. Many of those were with home plate umpire Laz Diaz over questionable strike calls.

Harper finished the game 1 for 5. The Nationals would go on to lose 10-5 as their elimination number falls to eight.

Bryce Harper’s impending free agency has become a source of creative inspiration for Braves organist Matthew Kaminski. (Getty Images)

Kaminski was even more aggressive with his trolling of Harper earlier this season. When the Nationals visited Atlanta in early April, he played songs associated with teams expected to pursue Harper this winter.

#Braves vs #Nationals – “Imperial March”, “Go Cubs Go”, “New York, New York” for Bryce Harper — Matthew Kaminski (@bravesorganist) April 4, 2018

Story Continues





No mention of the Philadelphia Phillies in there. Nonetheless, that’s pretty strong.

Some of Kaminski’s other choices during Friday’s game also deserve acknowledgement.

. @bravesorganist is on his game tonight. He played De-vo's "Whip It" when Di-fo stepped to the plate for the #Nats. Earlier tonight, Matthew played "Should I Stay or Should I Go?" for Bryce Harper's first plate appearance, as noted by @MarkZuckerman. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) September 15, 2018





Here’s one 1980s pro wrestling fans would really appreciate.

Props to the Braves organist for playing the Midnight Express theme when Adam Eaton comes to the plate. If you don't get the reference then I can't help you. #ChopOn — Eric Dorris🍊🍊🍊 (@Eric_Dorris1) September 15, 2018





Of course, not everyone is a fan of Kaminski’s work. But who cares what Joe Simpson thinks anyway? The organist is there to energize the ballpark and to entertain. Kaminski always does both.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nike stock closes at all-time high after Kaepernick ad

• Le’VeonBell congratulates his fill-in RB

• Horrifying allegations against Celtic emerge

• Terez Paylor: Nike’s controversial campaign is nothing new

