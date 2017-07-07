The Braves-Nationals game has been delayed nearly three hours

Even though no rain had yet fallen, Thursday night’s game between the Braves and Nationals began in a rain delay. Braves outfielder Ender Inciarte tweeted about it:

This No-Rain delay is something i've never seen before!! — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017





Can't. The tarp is dry. https://t.co/Nomy7ROZ7x — Ender Inciarte (@enderinciartem) July 7, 2017





Of the 1,600-plus people to have liked that tweet at the time of this writing, Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was among them.

The Rays also had some fun at the Nats’ expense:





The Nationals issued an updated statement shortly after 9:30 PM ET. Via MASN’s Mark Zuckerman:





This one sounds like it’s going to start well after 10 PM ET and it’ll probably finish close to 2 AM ET. Brings back memories of that Padres-Phillies game 24 years ago that ended just shy of 5 AM ET.

