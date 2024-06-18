Braves meet the Tigers with 1-0 series lead

Detroit Tigers (34-38, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (39-31, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -167, Tigers +141; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Detroit Tigers.

Atlanta has gone 22-13 in home games and 39-31 overall. The Braves have gone 21-7 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Detroit has a 34-38 record overall and an 18-19 record on the road. The Tigers have a 15-2 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 16 doubles and 20 home runs for the Braves. Matt Olson is 15-for-38 with five doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Matthew Vierling has nine doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 30 RBI for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 12-for-39 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Alex Faedo: 15-Day IL (hip), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.