Braves look to sweep 3-game series against the Marlins

Miami Marlins (6-19, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (16-6, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sixto Sanchez (0-1, 6.14 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, three strikeouts); Braves: Reynaldo Lopez (2-0, 0.50 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -227, Marlins +187; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins looking to sweep their three-game series.

Atlanta has a 16-6 record overall and an 8-3 record at home. The Braves have a 15-1 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Miami has a 6-19 record overall and a 4-8 record in road games. The Marlins have a 5-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Wednesday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has three doubles and nine home runs for the Braves. Travis d'Arnaud is 11-for-30 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI while hitting .187 for the Marlins. Luis Arraez is 14-for-44 with three doubles over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 8-2, .250 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .231 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (toe), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain), Angel Perdomo: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Andrew Jacob Puk: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Simpson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (oblique), Christian Bethancourt: 10-Day IL (illness), Eury Perez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Braxton Garrett: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Xavier Edwards: 10-Day IL (foot), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (neck), Sandy Alcantara: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.