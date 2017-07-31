Braves look to avoid sweep at Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Mike Foltynewicz has been unbeatable since early June.

The Atlanta Braves have won each of Foltynewicz's past nine starts. It is a trend the Braves hope continues Monday afternoon as they try to snap a four-game losing skid and salvage a win in the finale of a four-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Phillies (38-64) have won four consecutive games, beating the Braves (48-55) in walk-off fashion on Saturday and Sunday. The four-game winning streak is their second-longest of the year, topped only by six straight wins in April. Philadelphia still has the fewest wins in the majors, but the team is 9-4 in its past 13 games.

"For sure we're taking a step forward," Phillies shortstop Freddy Galvis said. "The team is just playing baseball. Sometimes it's hard. We were losing games and there was some frustration, but the team is together right now."

The most recent Braves victory came in Foltynewicz's last start. On Tuesday, the 25-year-old righty struck out nine batters and allowed only two runs on five hits in six innings at Arizona.

"The goal this year was to be consistent and go from there," Foltynewicz, who is in his fourth season, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. "I think I'm putting together a lot of good quality starts back to back, giving the team a good chance to win, having a little winning streak when I'm out there. So it's all fun, and that was the plan coming out of spring training, keep pushing and keep attacking hitters. Keep going out there and pitching the way I am."

Foltynewicz (9-5, 3.82 ERA) is 6-0 with a 3.74 ERA during his nine-start run.

The Braves have been outstanding at the plate with Foltynewicz on the mound lately, posting 7.2 runs of support per game during the unbeaten streak. That includes a 14-run outburst against the Phillies on June 7 when the streak began.

Atlanta enters the Monday finale struggling offensively. The Braves have scored just 10 runs in their past four games, including a 2-1 defeat on Sunday.

Phillies rookie Nick Pivetta will try to keep the Braves' bats quiet Monday. Pivetta is 3-6 with a 5.73 ERA in the first 14 starts of his career. The 24-year-old has had a tough start to the second half.

In three starts since the All-Star break, Pivetta has given up 17 runs in 16 1/3 innings (9.37 ERA). Opposing batters are hitting .281 against him in that stretch with an .871 on-base-plus-slugging percentage. Pivetta struck out seven but gave up five runs on six hits in six innings against the Houston Astros on Tuesday in his most recent outing.

"I fell behind a little bit, but I was able to battle back," Pivetta said to MLB.com after the start. "They hit some pitches. That's a good hitting team. There's a reason why they have 60-plus wins. I've got to be better. No excuses. Work on it for next time."

Pivetta beat the Braves in his only appearance against them, allowing three runs in five innings on June 5 at Atlanta.

Foltynewicz has been superb in two starts against the Phillies this year, going 1-0 with a 0.64 ERA. He is 3-1 with a 3.66 ERA in six games (five starts) against Philadelphia.