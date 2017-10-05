Braves keep Snitker as manager despite 90 losses

Brian Snitker, manager of the Atlanta Braves, is 126-146 since being promoted from the Braves' top development club in May 2016 on an interim basis and being handed the job full time a year ago (AFP Photo/Todd Kirkland)

Washington (AFP) - Brian Snitker will return for a second full season as manager of the Atlanta Braves despite the team's fourth consecutive losing season, the Major League Baseball club announced Thursday.

The Braves exercised their contract option on Snitker, who turns 62 later this month, despite a 72-90 campaign that saw Atlanta finish 25 games adrift of National League East division champion Washington.

"He has devoted his last 42 years to this organization and has proven that he is dedicated to guiding the team through this transition period. We are excited to have him back in the dugout to lead our club next season," said John Hart, the Braves' president of baseball operations.

Atlanta split 90 games without star slugger Freddie Freeman for seven weeks due to a broken wrist, but went a league-worst 27-45 to finish the season.

The Braves haven't won a playoff series since 2001.

Snitker is 126-146 as Atlanta's manager since being promoted from the Braves' top development club in May 2016 on an interim basis and being handed the job full time a year ago.