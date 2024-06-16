Braves host the Rays on home winning streak

Tampa Bay Rays (33-38, fifth in the AL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (38-30, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (3-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Braves: Hurston Waldrep (0-1, 17.18 ERA, 2.18 WHIP, one strikeout)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -120, Rays +100; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Tampa Bay Rays aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has a 21-12 record in home games and a 38-30 record overall. The Braves have a 26-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay is 33-38 overall and 14-15 in road games. The Rays have gone 13-5 in games decided by one run.

The matchup Sunday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 20 home runs while slugging .622. Matt Olson is 13-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Amed Rosario has 11 doubles, three triples, two home runs and 23 RBI for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 9-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .222 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Michael Harris II: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Spencer Strider: 60-Day IL (right elbow strain), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 60-Day IL (knee), Jimmy Herget: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Jordan Minter: 15-Day IL (hip), AJ Smith-Shawver: 15-Day IL (oblique), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Jose Caballero: day-to-day (illness), Richard Lovelady: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jacob Waguespack: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.