Braves host the Cubs, look to continue home win streak

Chicago Cubs (24-18, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (25-13, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (3-0, 1.13 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (5-1, 2.95 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Braves -196, Cubs +163; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs aiming to continue a four-game home winning streak.

Atlanta has gone 14-4 at home and 25-13 overall. The Braves have gone 12-1 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Chicago has an 11-12 record in road games and a 24-18 record overall. The Cubs are 16-4 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Tuesday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has seven doubles and 12 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 11-for-36 with a triple and a home run over the last 10 games.

Christopher Morel leads Chicago with nine home runs while slugging .439. Nico Hoerner is 10-for-38 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .213 batting average, 2.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Cubs: 5-5, .240 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Braves: Austin Riley: day-to-day (obliques), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Angel Perdomo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Pierce Johnson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (right elbow strain), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (oblique strain)

Cubs: Adbert Alzolay: 15-Day IL (forearm), Yency Almonte: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dansby Swanson: 10-Day IL (knee), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jordan Wicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (hip), Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Caleb Kilian: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.